Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Scrunchies have released a video for their new song called “Generator”. The video features Pony Sweat, “a fiercely noncompetitive dance aerobics practice that celebrates anti-perfectionism and freedom of movement”, and was directed and produced by Emilia Richeson-Valiente + Michella Rivera. The song is off Colossal which will be out on August 23 via Learning Curve Records. Scrunchies released their album Feral Coast in 2022. Check out the video below.