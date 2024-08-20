Chat Pile have released a video for their new song “Masc”. The video was directed by Stephen Mondics. The song is off their upcoming album Cool World which will be out on October 11 via The Flenser. Chat Pile will be touring North America in November and released God’s Country in 2022. Check out the video below.
