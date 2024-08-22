Guttermouth, Bollweevils, Sludgeworth, Jasons, Kepi, Diesel Boy, to play T1 Fest at Reggie's

Proceeds each year of T1 Fest (including $10,000 raised in the inaugural year alone) go to various organizations working on research towards a cure. The event also hosts an online auction and has a yearly T-shirt design for sale. This year, in honor of the 5th anniversary, there will be an exclusive T1 compilation on vinyl at the event.

T1 Fest is back! As you may know, T1 Fest is the charitable festival that brings awareness to and critical funding for Type 1 Diabetes, a condition that affects 2 million Americans including 304,000 children. The Festival was founded by Jim Costanzo and Joe Inglima (both of Capgun Heroes ) in 2019 after Inglima’s son was diagnosed with the serious condition at age three.

Interview with Jason of the Jasons:

Is Jason evil… or just damaged from terrible parenting?

Starting this thing off pretty heavy, eh? Don't speak about mom in that light though. That woman was a saint who jus happened to murder some people. However, we never had a dad so you can say we have daddy issues or whatever. Evil though? Is it evil to love your mom so much you want to avenge her wrongful murder?

That is, should we hate Jason, or sympathize with him and wish him recovery?

Do what you gotta do, we don't care. We ain't here to tell anyone how to feel about it. People are gonna do both. Sympathize by buying all of our merch at shows or hate us by buying our merch to destroy it like nerds did with Metallica.

Where do you get your hockey masks? Do you buy them? Steal them? Make them?

We currently get our masks custom made by our pal Jeremy Askew. Dude does great work and puts in the work. Been working with him for a few years now.

Also, why are your victims always teenagers that are having sex? Like, if it was once or twice I would say it is just random coincidence… but it keeps happening, you know?

Yo thats a common misconception. We are equal opportunity murderers. There were plenty of fornicaters of all ages from counselors, police, teachers, bystanders and so on.

Is Freddy Krueger a dick?

I mean, would you be stoked about looking like that? Also, dude kills children so that's all I gotta say. I know I know, "but you kill camp counselors blah blah." Sure, but they're fornicating boozers. That's different and we seek vengeance where he just woke up one day and was like "man, ima kill some kids." Also dude casually wears a Christmas sweater, what a dick move.

On your latest release, you covered a Ratbones song about Johnny Lawrence of Karate Kid / Cobrai Kai . Do you see a parallel between yourself and this "bad guy" who actually became a "good guy" through humbling and self-reflection?

We recently released a split with ratbones titled "Blitzkrieg Blasphemy" where we each released a new song and a cover of one of the other band's songs. To answer your question though, definitely. Originally we just thought the tune was cool, but it ended up really connecting us personally in one way or another. As far as the movies go, Jason was just a kid who lost his mother and he believes what he is doing is right. His mother was all he had and that was taken from him.

Will I get stabbed if I stand in front of the stage? There's always that possibility, especially if we're rockin' our Satan Sells stagewear with all the armor and spikes. We stab each other regularly on and off stage. We might be rockin' our "Get Fucked" era wardrobe at T1 Fest though. We've dialed it back to that era in celebration of re-releasing "Get Fucked" on vinyl with the help of Mom's Basement Records here in the states and I Buy Records in Europe.