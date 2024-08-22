Juanita and Juan, the new project of Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers, has released a video for their new song “Put Down Your Weapons”. The video was directed and edited by Chris Carlone. The song is available digitally via In The Red Records. Check out the video below.
