Face to Face: “Self-Determined”

Face to Face has released a new song called “Self-Determined”. It is an outtake from their recording sessions for their 2016 album Protection and was originally available as a flexi disc inside their book Face to Face: 25 Years of SoCal Punk, The Visual History which was put out by Melodic Virtue in 2017. The song is now available everywhere digitally. Face to Face will be touring Latin America with A Wilhelm Scream in October and released their album No Way Out But Through in 2021. Check out the song below.