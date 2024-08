Videos 15 hours ago by Em Moore

Stand Atlantic have released a video for their song “NOSE BLEED” which features Sueco. The video was directed by Sarah Eiseman. The song is off their album WAS HERE which was released last week via Hopless Records and we spoke to lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser about it earlier this month. Stand Atlantic will be touring Austalia later this month and will be touring the UK and Europe in September. Check out the video below.