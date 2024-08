8 hours ago by John Gentile

Redd Kross will release a book that tells the story of the band's history. It's called Now You're One of Us: The Incredible Story of Redd Kross. It's written by the band's Jeff and Steve Mcdonald along with Dan Epstein. The book is out October 8 via Omnibus press. You can check it out below. The band released Redd Kross earlier this year.