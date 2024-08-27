Bad Religion cancel upcoming North American tour

Bad Religion have announced that they are cancelling their upcoming fall North American tour. The tour was supposed to kick off on September 7 in Pennsylvania. The band announced the news in a statement on Instagram which reads,



Due to an unforeseen family circumstance, we are canceling our upcoming fall tour.

We apologize for any disappointment and disruption this may cause.

We appreciate your understanding.

For ticket refunds, please visit the point of purchase.

A sincere apology to @niis.losangeles for your willingness and support. Go check them out, they are fantastic!