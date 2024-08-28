The Menzingers, Belvedere, The Chisel, Single Mothers, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2025

by Em Moore
Manchester Punk Festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2025. The Menzingers, Strung Out, Belvedere, Talco, The Chisel, Single Mothers, The Restarts, Faintest Idea, Roughneck Riot, Call Me Malcolm, Onsind, Franz Nicolay, Bratakus, For I Am, Drunktank, Pussy Liquor, Burnt Tapes, Jodie Faster, Abraskadabra, The Sewer Cats, Jawless, Fast Blood, Electric Press, Mark Murphy and the Meds, Sunliner, Alldepends, Back Teeth, The Carolyn, Packers, Feign, Mere Amore, and Mudclub will be playing the festival. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival and will take place across multiple venues in Manchester, UK on April 18-20.