Kim Deal to release debut solo LP, shares “Crystal Breath” video

Kim Deal
by

Kim Deal of The Breeders and formerly of Pixies has announced that she will be releasing her first solo album. It is called Nobody Loves You More and will be out on November 22 via 4AD Records. She has also released a video for her new song “Crystal Breath” which was directed by Alex Da Corte. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Nobody Loves You More Tracklist

Nobody Loves You More

Coast

Crystal Breath

Are You Mine?

Disobedience

Wish I Was

Big Ben Beat

Bats In The Afternoon Sky

Summerland

Come Running

A Good Time Pushed