Kim Deal to release debut solo LP, shares “Crystal Breath” video

by Em Moore
Kim Deal of The Breeders and formerly of Pixies has announced that she will be releasing her first solo album. It is called Nobody Loves You More and will be out on November 22 via 4AD Records. She has also released a video for her new song “Crystal Breath” which was directed by Alex Da Corte. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Nobody Loves You More Tracklist
Nobody Loves You More
Coast
Crystal Breath
Are You Mine?
Disobedience
Wish I Was
Big Ben Beat
Bats In The Afternoon Sky
Summerland
Come Running
A Good Time Pushed