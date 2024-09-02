Winona Fighter have released a video for their new song “Wlbrn St Tvrn”. The video is made up of clips from the band playing live from their recent tour with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available via Rise Records. Winona Fighter released their EP Father Figure in 2022. Check out the video below.
