Slam Dunk Fest has announced its first wave of. Bands for 2025. A Day to Remember, Alkaline Trio, As It Is, Delilah Bon, Dream State, Electric Callboy, Graphic Nature, Hot Mulligan, Hit The Lights, Knuckle Puck, Less Than Jake, Mouth Culture, Movements, Neck Deep, New Found Glory, Stray From The Path, Split Chain, The Starting Line, The Ataris, The Used, and Zebrahead will be playing the festival. Slam Dunk will take place at Hatfield Park in Hatfield, UK on May 24 and at Temple Newsam in Leeds, UK on May 25.
