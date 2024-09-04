Laura Jane Grace, Julien Baker, Frankie Cosmos, more on upcoming 'TRAИƧA' comp album

Red Hot, a non-profit that works to “promote public health and diversity through equal access to care”, has announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album. It is called TRAИƧA and features 46 songs by over 100 trans and non-binary artists including Laura Jane Grace, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Perfume Genius, Faye Webster, Julien Baker, Andre 3000, Fleet Foxes, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Frankie Cosmos, and Bartees Strange. The album art was done by V. Haddad, Rohan Rege, and Olive Panter. A cover of “I Would Die 4 U” by Wendy and Lisa of The Revolution and Lauren Auder has also been released. TRAИƧA will be out on November 22. Check out the cover and tracklist below.

TRAИƧA Tracklist

Chapter I - Womb Of The Soul

01 Midnight Moon Pool - Mary Lattimore + Laraaji + MIZU + Jamal Shakeri

02 You Don't Know Me - Devendra Banhart + Blake Mills + Beverly Glenn-Copeland

03 How Sweet I Roamed - Jeff Tweedy + claire rousay

04 Same Train - Heart Shaped + Christian Lee Hutson

Chapter II - Survival

05 STAR - Ana Roxanne + Nsámbu Za Suékama

06 Please Tell Me - Lightning Bug

07 Make 'em Laugh -Benét + Faye Webster

08 Get Me Away From Here, I'm Dying p Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (feat. SOAK, Quinn Christopherson)

09 Rumblin' - Soft Rōnin (feat. Frankie Cosmos)

10 Deeper Understanding - Hand Habits (feat. Bill Callahan)

Chapter III - Dark Night

11 Under the Shadow of Another Moon - Hunter Schafer + Cole Pulice

12 Blush - Grouper + Lucy Liyou

13 Is It Cold In The Water? - Moses Sumney

14 Know Who You Are At Every Age - Anajah + Gary Gunn

15 Is It Over Now?- Niecy Blues (feat. Joy Guidry)

Chapter IV - Awakening

16 Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I'm Happy To Stand For The Understanding - André 3000

17 Come Back Different - Nina Keith (feat. Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller)

18 Song To The Siren - Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft)

19 Love Hymn- Arthur Baker (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

20 People Are Small / Rapture - L’Rain + Voices from the NYC Trans Oral History Project

Chapter V - Grief

21 We've Been Through So Much - Jlin + Moor Mother

22 My Name - Kara Jackson + Ahya Simone + Dave Longstreth

23 Point of Disgust - Perfume Genius + Alan Sparhawk (Low)

24 In Another Life - Lomelda + More Eaze

25 Pink Ponies - Teddy Geiger + Yaeji

26 A Survivor's Guilt - Yaya Bey

Chapter VI - Acceptance

27 Just Last Night- Helado Negro + Eileen Myles

28 Feel So Different - Ezra Furman + Sharon Van Etten

29 Mourning Dove - Gia Margaret

30 Feel Better - Adrianne Lenker

31 Any Other Way - Allison Russell + Ahya Simone

32 Down Where The Valleys Are Low - Asher White + Eli Winter + Caroline Rose

33 TM - Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery

34 Querube - AV María + SKY + Belina Rose 

Chapter VII - Liberation

35 Within Without - Green-House + Kelela

36 Aaron - Cassandra Jenkins + Bloomsday + Babehoven

36 Young Lion - Sade Adu

38 You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Moses Sumney + Lyra Pramuk +  Sam Smith

39 Many Ways - CLARITY  (feat. Clairo) 

40 I Feel Free - Sparkle Division (feat. Pepper MaShay)

Chapter VIII - Reinvention

41 Get Free  - Nico Georis + KB Brookins

42 Wolf Like Me - Bartees Strange + Anjimile + Kara Jackson

43 Surrender Your Gender - Laura Jane Grace (feat. Lee Ranaldo, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Jay Dee Daugherty, Am Taylor)

44 I Would Die 4 U - Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution

45 Always - Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland

46 Ever New - Sam Smith + Beverly Glenn-Copeland 