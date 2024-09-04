Laura Jane Grace, Julien Baker, Frankie Cosmos, more on upcoming 'TRAИƧA' comp album

TRAИƧA Tracklist

Chapter I - Womb Of The Soul

01 Midnight Moon Pool - Mary Lattimore + Laraaji + MIZU + Jamal Shakeri

02 You Don't Know Me - Devendra Banhart + Blake Mills + Beverly Glenn-Copeland

03 How Sweet I Roamed - Jeff Tweedy + claire rousay

04 Same Train - Heart Shaped + Christian Lee Hutson

Chapter II - Survival

05 STAR - Ana Roxanne + Nsámbu Za Suékama

06 Please Tell Me - Lightning Bug

07 Make 'em Laugh -Benét + Faye Webster

08 Get Me Away From Here, I'm Dying p Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (feat. SOAK, Quinn Christopherson)

09 Rumblin' - Soft Rōnin (feat. Frankie Cosmos)

10 Deeper Understanding - Hand Habits (feat. Bill Callahan)

Chapter III - Dark Night

11 Under the Shadow of Another Moon - Hunter Schafer + Cole Pulice

12 Blush - Grouper + Lucy Liyou

13 Is It Cold In The Water? - Moses Sumney

14 Know Who You Are At Every Age - Anajah + Gary Gunn

15 Is It Over Now?- Niecy Blues (feat. Joy Guidry)

Chapter IV - Awakening

16 Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I'm Happy To Stand For The Understanding - André 3000

17 Come Back Different - Nina Keith (feat. Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller)

18 Song To The Siren - Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft)

19 Love Hymn- Arthur Baker (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

20 People Are Small / Rapture - L’Rain + Voices from the NYC Trans Oral History Project

Chapter V - Grief

21 We've Been Through So Much - Jlin + Moor Mother

22 My Name - Kara Jackson + Ahya Simone + Dave Longstreth

23 Point of Disgust - Perfume Genius + Alan Sparhawk (Low)

24 In Another Life - Lomelda + More Eaze

25 Pink Ponies - Teddy Geiger + Yaeji

26 A Survivor's Guilt - Yaya Bey

Chapter VI - Acceptance

27 Just Last Night- Helado Negro + Eileen Myles

28 Feel So Different - Ezra Furman + Sharon Van Etten

29 Mourning Dove - Gia Margaret

30 Feel Better - Adrianne Lenker

31 Any Other Way - Allison Russell + Ahya Simone

32 Down Where The Valleys Are Low - Asher White + Eli Winter + Caroline Rose

33 TM - Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery

34 Querube - AV María + SKY + Belina Rose

Chapter VII - Liberation

35 Within Without - Green-House + Kelela

36 Aaron - Cassandra Jenkins + Bloomsday + Babehoven

36 Young Lion - Sade Adu

38 You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Moses Sumney + Lyra Pramuk + Sam Smith

39 Many Ways - CLARITY (feat. Clairo)

40 I Feel Free - Sparkle Division (feat. Pepper MaShay)

Chapter VIII - Reinvention

41 Get Free - Nico Georis + KB Brookins

42 Wolf Like Me - Bartees Strange + Anjimile + Kara Jackson

43 Surrender Your Gender - Laura Jane Grace (feat. Lee Ranaldo, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Jay Dee Daugherty, Am Taylor)

44 I Would Die 4 U - Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution

45 Always - Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland

46 Ever New - Sam Smith + Beverly Glenn-Copeland