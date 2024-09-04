Laura Jane Grace, Julien Baker, Frankie Cosmos, more on upcoming 'TRAИƧA' comp album

Red Hot, a non-profit that works to “promote public health and diversity through equal access to care”, has announced that they will be releasing a new compilation album. It is called TRAИƧA and features 46 songs by over 100 trans and non-binary artists including Laura Jane Grace, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Perfume Genius, Faye Webster, Julien Baker, Andre 3000, Fleet Foxes, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Frankie Cosmos, and Bartees Strange. The album art was done by V. Haddad, Rohan Rege, and Olive Panter. A cover of “I Would Die 4 U” by Wendy and Lisa of The Revolution and Lauren Auder has also been released. TRAИƧA will be out on November 22. Check out the cover and tracklist below.
TRAИƧA Tracklist
Chapter I - Womb Of The Soul
01 Midnight Moon Pool - Mary Lattimore + Laraaji + MIZU + Jamal Shakeri
02 You Don't Know Me - Devendra Banhart + Blake Mills + Beverly Glenn-Copeland
03 How Sweet I Roamed - Jeff Tweedy + claire rousay
04 Same Train - Heart Shaped + Christian Lee Hutson
Chapter II - Survival
05 STAR - Ana Roxanne + Nsámbu Za Suékama
06 Please Tell Me - Lightning Bug
07 Make 'em Laugh -Benét + Faye Webster
08 Get Me Away From Here, I'm Dying p Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (feat. SOAK, Quinn Christopherson)
09 Rumblin' - Soft Rōnin (feat. Frankie Cosmos)
10 Deeper Understanding - Hand Habits (feat. Bill Callahan)
Chapter III - Dark Night
11 Under the Shadow of Another Moon - Hunter Schafer + Cole Pulice
12 Blush - Grouper + Lucy Liyou
13 Is It Cold In The Water? - Moses Sumney
14 Know Who You Are At Every Age - Anajah + Gary Gunn
15 Is It Over Now?- Niecy Blues (feat. Joy Guidry)
Chapter IV - Awakening
16 Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I'm Happy To Stand For The Understanding - André 3000
17 Come Back Different - Nina Keith (feat. Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller)
18 Song To The Siren - Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft)
19 Love Hymn- Arthur Baker (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
20 People Are Small / Rapture - L’Rain + Voices from the NYC Trans Oral History Project
Chapter V - Grief
21 We've Been Through So Much - Jlin + Moor Mother
22 My Name - Kara Jackson + Ahya Simone + Dave Longstreth
23 Point of Disgust - Perfume Genius + Alan Sparhawk (Low)
24 In Another Life - Lomelda + More Eaze
25 Pink Ponies - Teddy Geiger + Yaeji
26 A Survivor's Guilt - Yaya Bey
Chapter VI - Acceptance
27 Just Last Night- Helado Negro + Eileen Myles
28 Feel So Different - Ezra Furman + Sharon Van Etten
29 Mourning Dove - Gia Margaret
30 Feel Better - Adrianne Lenker
31 Any Other Way - Allison Russell + Ahya Simone
32 Down Where The Valleys Are Low - Asher White + Eli Winter + Caroline Rose
33 TM - Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery
34 Querube - AV María + SKY + Belina Rose
Chapter VII - Liberation
35 Within Without - Green-House + Kelela
36 Aaron - Cassandra Jenkins + Bloomsday + Babehoven
36 Young Lion - Sade Adu
38 You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Moses Sumney + Lyra Pramuk + Sam Smith
39 Many Ways - CLARITY (feat. Clairo)
40 I Feel Free - Sparkle Division (feat. Pepper MaShay)
Chapter VIII - Reinvention
41 Get Free - Nico Georis + KB Brookins
42 Wolf Like Me - Bartees Strange + Anjimile + Kara Jackson
43 Surrender Your Gender - Laura Jane Grace (feat. Lee Ranaldo, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Jay Dee Daugherty, Am Taylor)
44 I Would Die 4 U - Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution
45 Always - Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland
46 Ever New - Sam Smith + Beverly Glenn-Copeland