Chubby and The Gang have released a video for their new song “Cocaine Sunday”. The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is off their upcoming album And Then There Was… which will be out on October 4 via Flatspot Records. Chubby and The Gang will be touring Europe and the UK with Jade Hairpins in November and released The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryLaura Jane Grace, Julien Baker, Frankie Cosmos, more on upcoming 'TRAИƧA' comp album
Next StoryHuggy Bear to release book
Chubby and The Gang: "Cocaine Sunday"
Jade Hairpins: "Get Me the Good Stuff"
Chubby and The Gang: "There’s A Devil In The Jukebox”
Jade Hairpins release two new songs
Chubby and The Gang announce new album, share "To Be Young" video
Chubby and The Gang / Jade Hairpins (EU / UK)
Jade Hairpins to release new LP
Chubby and The Gang: "The Bonnie Banks"
Chubby and the Gang sign to Flatspot Records
Scowl, Chubby and The Gang, Zulu, Jivebomb, more to play Flatspot World London 2024