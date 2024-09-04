Chubby and The Gang have released a video for their new song “Cocaine Sunday”. The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is off their upcoming album And Then There Was… which will be out on October 4 via Flatspot Records. Chubby and The Gang will be touring Europe and the UK with Jade Hairpins in November and released The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the video below.