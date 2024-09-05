Green Day's Detroit show paused due to unauthorized drone

Green Day was forced to pause their concert at Comerica Park in Detroit on September 4. While playing “Longview”, the band members were suddenly rushed off of the stage and a message saying “Show Pause. Please standby for details” appeared on the screens around the stage. The band came back onstage after several minutes and continued the show with lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong saying at one point, “There ain’t no motherfucker that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that” according to The Detroit News. The band also released a statement on Twitter that reads,



”Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding”

There were no further incidents afterward. According to Detroit Free Press, the police reported that the reason for the pause was that someone was flying an unauthorized drone over the park and the band was removed due to security concerns. The flyer of the drone was detained and further investigation is pending. Green Day are now touring North America and will be touring Japan along with playing their first show in Indonesia show since 1996 in February. The band released their album Saviors earlier this year.