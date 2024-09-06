Half Past Two have released a video for their new song featuring Brit Luna of Catbite called “Wrong For You”. The video was directed by Rae Mystic. The song is available digitally now via Bad Time Records. Half Past Two released their album Talk Is Killing Me earlier this year and we spoke to vocalist Tara Hahn about it about it in April. Check out the song below.
Previous StoryTours: Joyce Manor announce ‘Never Hungover Again’ 10th anniversary shows (US)
Next StoryTours: Fucked Up release new digital live album (for one day only)
Half Past Two: "Wrong For You" (ft. Brit Luna of Catbite)
Jarrett of Screaming Females launches solo project, 34 Trolley
Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals: "Karma Too Close"
Suicide Machines/ AAA /Catbite/Omnigone announce California and Arizona shows
Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals: "All Fucked Out"
Fall Out Boy, Slayer, The Offspring, Sublime, Sum 41, LJG and Catbite, more to play Riot Fest 2024
Laura Jane Grace releases video for "I'm Not A Cop"
Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals to tour with Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth
Touche Amore, American Steel, Soul Glo, War On Women, more added to Fest 2024
Eichlers: "So Tru Bestie"