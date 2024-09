11 hours ago by John Gentile

Rudimentary Peni have re-released their third album, Pope Adrian 37th Psychristiatric. The release follows ma limited reissue of Pope Adrian 37th Psychristiatric [reissue] from 2013. The newest version was remastered by Arthur Rizk. The release is out via Sealed Records and the physicla versions ship in the Fall. You can hear the new re-issue below.