Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Chrissie Carnell-Bixler call out new Linkin Park vocalist

Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At The Drive In and his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler have called out Linkin Park’s new singer Emily Armstrong (of Dead Sara) for her links to Scientology and support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, as Stereogum have reported. Chrissie posted a series of Instagram stories talking about this, the first of which reads,



”@LinkinPark’s new lead singer is a hardcore Scientologist who supported convicted serial rapist both in and out of court. Emily Armstrong is a true believer of the Scientology cult/criminal organization that engages in human and child trafficking, child and elder abuse, the coverups of countless SAs on children and adults. Also is a true believer of LRH who said homosexuals are sexual deviants on the same level as pedophiles and all homosexuals should be sent off of to leper colony. You can read all about Scientologists’ views on LGBT community in Science of Survival or Dianetics.”

In another Instagram story, Chrissie reposted a comment that Cedric left on Dead Sara’s account last year which reads,



"I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safe point me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can’t you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny ass is singing like an unsupverised child? Is it cuz you’re a born in scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH’s book dianetics? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.”

She also shared a photo of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden onstage with the late Chester Bennington which reads,



”My husband toured with Soundgarden many times. I’ll never forget Chris Cornell telling a packed stadium that the Mars Volta was his favorite band. Chester Bennington and Linkin Park would always play At The Drive-In songs before going out on stage. Chester was a child SA survivor. Chester and Chris had a beautiful bond and I’m told shared a common goal to fight human and child trafficking. Scientology is a human and child trafficking organization protected by a 501(c)3 granted under the Clinton Administration. Linkin Park just replaced Chester with a hardcore 2nd generation Scientologist. REST IN PEACE"

Linkin Park have not released a statement as of yet. You can see the screenshots of Chrissie’s Instagram stories on Brooklynvegan.