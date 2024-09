Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Seattle-based Black Ends have released a video for their new song “Black’s Lullaby”. The video was filmed and edited by Brennan Moring and Bella Petro. The song is off their upcoming debut album Psychotic Spew which will be out on October 11 via Youth Riot Records. Black Ends released their single My Own Dead / Song for a Sickhead in 2023 and released their EP Stay Evil in 2020. Check out the video below.