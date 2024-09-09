Green Day release 3 new songs from the 20th anniversary edition of ‘American Idiot’

Green Day have released three songs from their upcoming 20th anniversary edition of American Idiot. The songs are a demo version of “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, “Governator”, and a VH1 Storytellers version of “St. Jimmy”. The 20th anniversary box set will be out on October 25. Green Day are currently touring North America and will be touring Japan along with playing their first show in Indonesia show since 1996 in February. The band released their album Saviors earlier this year. Check out the songs below.