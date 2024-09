10 hours ago by Em Moore

Thunder Queens have released a cover of “Cannonball” by The Breeders. The song originally appeared on the Breeders’ 1993 album Last Splash. The cover is available digitally via Victory Pool Music. Thunder Queens will be backing Jordan Miller of The Beaches at the Polaris Prize Gala on September 17 and will be playing one of Frank Turner’s ‘Lost Evenings’ dates in Toronto later this month. The band released their debut album Strike One earlier this year. Check out the cover below.