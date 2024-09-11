Thotcrime have released a live video for “My Final Escape”. The video was shot by Carlisle Jones at Lawnchair Youth. The song is off their album Connection Anxiety which was released earlier this year and we caught up with the band to talk about it last month, you can listen to that interview right here. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryPodcast: Listen to Punknews Podcast #662 - John “Jughead” Pierson!
Next StoryPodcast: Bad Astronaut to release new album, share new version of "Grey Suits"
Thotcrime: "My Final Escape"
Frail Body, HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, more added to Dilly Dally Fest 2
Hayley, Melody, and Beau of Thotcrime talk their new album 'Connection Anxiety'
Thotcrime: "Garden Court" (ft. Bagel Rabbit)
Thotcrime to release new album, share "The Wrong Way" and "Behind the Cracks"