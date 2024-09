, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Dirty Nil are going on a fairly long tour in early 2025. It runs most of January, all of February, and most of march. On various dates, Grumpster, House & Home, and Bug Bath open. The trek hits most of USA. You can see the dates below. The band released Free Rein To Passions in 2023.