Episode #663 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Steve McDonald of Redd Kross swings by to talk about the band’s new album, Melvins, OFF!, the joys of the bass guitar, songwriting, and so much more with John and Em. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryDrowns announce UK tour, supporting Ignite in Europe
Off With Their Heads announce ‘INHALE. EXHALE. SMILE.’ collection
Off With Their Heads announced midwest shows
Off With Their Heads have new music coming out
Redd Kross to release 'The Story of Redd Kross' book
Dale Crover releases "Spoiled Daises" single
OFF! release 'Free LSD' blu-ray/CD/book set and new single
Dale Crover wants to drum for your band
King Dunn release new video
Dale Crover releases new solo track
Buffalo 8 to distribute OFF!'s 'Free LSD' Movie