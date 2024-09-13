The Jesus Lizard: “Falling Down”

by Videos

The Jesus Lizard have released a video for their song “Falling Down”. The video was created by Bill Barminski. The song is off their album Rack which out out now via Ipecac Recordings. The Jesus Lizard will be touring the US starting later this month, touring the UK and Ireland in January, and heading back to the US in spring 2025. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
September 26Cincinnati, OHBogart’s
September 28Chicago, ILWarm Love Cool Dreams
October 13Las Vegas, NVBest Friends Forever Music Festival
October 31Dallas, TXLonghorn Ballroom
November 01Austin, TXLevitation / The Far Out Lounge
December 09Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
December 11Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
December 12Boston, MARoadrunner
December 13Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
December 14Washington, DCBlack Cat
December 15Washington, DCBlack Cat
December 17Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
December 18Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse
January 07Glasgow, UKQMU
January 08Manchester, UKAcademy 2
January 09Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club
January 10Bristol, UKThe Fleece
January 11London, UKElectric Ballroom
January 12Brighton, UKConcorde 2
January 14Belfast, UKThe Limelight
January 15Dublin, IEButton Factory
January 16Dublin, IEButton Factory
May 02Solana Beach, CABelly Up Tavern
May 03Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda Theatre
May 05San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore
May 08Portland, ORRevolution Hall
May 09Portland, ORRevolution Hall
May 10Seattle, WANeptune Theatre
May 11Seattle, WANeptune Theatre