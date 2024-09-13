The Jesus Lizard have released a video for their song “Falling Down”. The video was created by Bill Barminski. The song is off their album Rack which out out now via Ipecac Recordings. The Jesus Lizard will be touring the US starting later this month, touring the UK and Ireland in January, and heading back to the US in spring 2025. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|September 26
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogart’s
|September 28
|Chicago, IL
|Warm Love Cool Dreams
|October 13
|Las Vegas, NV
|Best Friends Forever Music Festival
|October 31
|Dallas, TX
|Longhorn Ballroom
|November 01
|Austin, TX
|Levitation / The Far Out Lounge
|December 09
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|December 11
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|December 12
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|December 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|December 14
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|December 15
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|December 17
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|December 18
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse
|January 07
|Glasgow, UK
|QMU
|January 08
|Manchester, UK
|Academy 2
|January 09
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|January 10
|Bristol, UK
|The Fleece
|January 11
|London, UK
|Electric Ballroom
|January 12
|Brighton, UK
|Concorde 2
|January 14
|Belfast, UK
|The Limelight
|January 15
|Dublin, IE
|Button Factory
|January 16
|Dublin, IE
|Button Factory
|May 02
|Solana Beach, CA
|Belly Up Tavern
|May 03
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Fonda Theatre
|May 05
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|May 08
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|May 09
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|May 10
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre
|May 11
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre