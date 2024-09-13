Episode #665 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Dale Crover of Melvins, Redd Kross, and The Dale Crover Band swings by to talk about his new solo album Glossolalia (out September 13, today, via Joyful Noise Recordings), playing with the Melvins, what goes into creating rad merch designs, and so much more with John and Em. Dale also sticks around to cover some news including the latest update to the Martin Shkreli / Wu-Tang Clan record, Ween not performing live for the “foreseeable future”, Morrissey agreeing to a Smiths reunion but Johnny Marr declining, and Redd Kross’s upcoming book. Listen to the episode below!