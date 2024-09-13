Episode #665 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Dale Crover of Melvins, Redd Kross, and The Dale Crover Band swings by to talk about his new solo album Glossolalia (out September 13, today, via Joyful Noise Recordings), playing with the Melvins, what goes into creating rad merch designs, and so much more with John and Em. Dale also sticks around to cover some news including the latest update to the Martin Shkreli / Wu-Tang Clan record, Ween not performing live for the “foreseeable future”, Morrissey agreeing to a Smiths reunion but Johnny Marr declining, and Redd Kross’s upcoming book. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryTramp: "Skeletons Surfacing"
WEEN cancels Philly show and will not play for "foreseeable future"
Morrissey says he agreed to a Smiths reunion in June but Johnny Marr did not
Redd Kross to release 'The Story of Redd Kross' book
Dale Crover releases "Spoiled Daises" single
Ween cancels three shows
Dale Crover wants to drum for your band
King Dunn release new video
Dale Crover releases new solo track
Redd Kross releases video for "I'll Take Your Word For It"
Dale Crover Band to release new LP with spots from Tom Waits, Kim Thayil, Ty Segall