Special Interest have released a video for their new song “Nothing Grows Here”. The video was created by their guitarist Maria Elena. The song is available digitally now. Special Interest will be touring North America with Show Me The Body and High Vis starting later this month and released their album Endure in 2022. Check out the video below.
