Jane's Addiction cancels rest of tour, Perry apologizes
Following the on stage scuffle between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro, Jane's Addiction have canceled the rest of their tour. The band issued a short statement, which you can see below/

Perry Farrell also issued a separate response, apologizing for the fight. He stated: " This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation. "

