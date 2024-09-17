Redd Kross, Surfbort, NIIS, more to play L7's inaugural 'Fast and Frightening Takeover' show

by Em Moore
L7 have announced the details for their inaugural Fast and Frightening Takeover of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California. Along with L7, Redd Kross, Surfbort, Adult., Olivia Jean, The Paranoyds, NIIS, Speed of Light, The Schizophonics, Babe Haven, Patriarchy, Lou Man Group, Clarke and the Himselfs, The Mexican Standoff, Flames of Durga, DJ Paul V of Drag 66, Lesbian Goth Night DJs will be playing. There will also be magic from Magic Castle magician Zabrecky. The Fast and Frightening Takeover will take place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California on November 23.