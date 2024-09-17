The Flatliners have announced the details for their upcoming Holiday Melee shows. The Suicide Machines (who will be performing A Match and Some Gasoline), The Creepshow, The OBGMs, and Catbite will be joining them on select dates. The band will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Destroy to Create at these shows. There will be three shows total - December 12 at Club Soda in Montreal, December 13 at the Bronson in Ottawa, and December 14 at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 19. See the dates with full details below.