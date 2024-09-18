Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
On September 16, Green Day swung by the Jimmy Kimmel Live late night show to perform as the musical guest. The band played “Bobby Sox” from their album Saviors which was released earlier this year. Green Day are currently touring North America and will be touring Japan along with playing their first show in Indonesia show since 1996 and playing in Thailand in February. They will also be headlining Lollapalooza India along with touring Australia with AFI in March. Check out the performance below.