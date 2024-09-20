Juan Brujo, the co-founder and frontman of Brujeria, has passed away. He was 61 and he passed away on September 18 following complications from a heart attack. He suffered the heart attack on September 16 during a day off from the band’s ‘Mexorcista’ tour with GWAR. The band then cancelled all of their remaining tour dates afterward citing a "medical emergency". The band announced his passing in a statement on Instagram which reads in part,



Ha partido hacia el Panteón, el mero mero, el más chingón, ¡Juan Brujo! Y ahora, ¿quién nos va a ayudar? It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support. El Brujo ha muerto, ¡que viva el Brujo!”

Brujeria was formed in 1989 and along with Juan Brujo, Dino Cazares, Jello Biafra, Pat Hoed, and Billy Gould made up the earliest version of the band. In 1992 Jello left the group and was replaced by Pinche Peach, who passed away earlier this year due to heart failure. Brujeria released their fifth album Esto Es Brujeria in 2023. We send our condolences to Juan Brujo’s family, friends, and fans.