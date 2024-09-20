L.S. Dunes have released a video for their new song “Fatal Deluxe”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Nick and Pat Demarais. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally via Fantasy Records. This is the second single that the band has released so far this year, the first being “How Dare You” which was released in February. L.S. Dunes will be touring the US with Rise Against starting in October and released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the video below.