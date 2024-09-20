Body Counts covers Pink Floyd with David Gilmour

Body Count have released a new single… and it's a Pink Floyd cover… and it has Floyd's David Gilmour ripping on the guitar! "Comfortably Numb" is off of the upcoming allbum Merciless. That's out November 22. You can check out the tune below.

In a statement, Gilmour even says he'd be up for playing with the band live. He said: " “Body Count's version of Comfortably Numb is quite radical, but the words really struck me. It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They've made it relevant again. The initial contact from Ice-T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well. I like the new lyrics, they're talking about the world we’re living in now, which is quite scary. Ice-T and Body Count played in London recently, sadly I couldn't make it, but if another opportunity came up to play with them, I'd jump at it.”