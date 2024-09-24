September 22, 2024 was the final day of the seventh edition of Lost Evenings Festival which took place at Great Canadian Casino and Resort in Toronto, ON. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch sets by The Shackletons, Bedouin Soundclash, Murder By Death, Tom Jenkins, and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.