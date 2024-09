Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Amyl and the Sniffers have released a video for their new song “Big Dreams”. The video was directed and edited by John Angus Stewart. The song is off their upcoming album Cartoon Darkness which will be out on October 25. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November and their album Comfort to Me in 2021. Check out the video below.