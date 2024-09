Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Cliffdiver have released a video for their song “thirty, flirty, and thriving!!!” The video was filmed and edited by Caitlyn McGonigal. The song is off their recently released album birdwatching which is out now via SideOneDummy. Cliffdiver will be touring the US with Prince Daddy and the Hyena in October. Check out the video below.