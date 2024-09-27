Reagan Youth founding member and guitarist Paul Bakija (AKA Paul Cripple) has passed away. He passed away after a long battle with cancer. The band announced his passing in an Instagram post which reads,



”It’s a beautiful. it’s a beautiful it’s a beautiful-beautiful day! Our beautiful friend, Paul, passed away on a beautiful afternoon, the last day of summer, after a long battle with cancer. Paul was intensely stoic about his illness and rarely let on how much pain he was in. He constantly apologized for causing his loved ones pain and wished us to enjoy life for him. The last thing Paul would have wanted was for us to cry for him. We’re all going to miss him, miss his stories, miss his silly sense of humor, miss his smiles, and miss his friendship. We love you Paul. Thank you for everything.”

The band also posted a video of Paul in hospice recording music for an upcoming album on Instagram with the caption,



”Paul would always tell me to carry on his socials and keep them as active as possible when he’s gone. This includes posting memes, spreading insight about politics and enlightening people to the evils of the world. It was so important to him that his voice and messaging lives on. Here is Paul Cripple at the hospice hospital recording a track that will be included in the final Reagan Youth album.”

We send our condolences to Paul Bakija’s family, friends, and fans.