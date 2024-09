7 hours ago by Em Moore

Common Sage have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Closer To; and will be out on November 22 via Equal Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Vehicles” which was directed and edited by Rich Johannes Weinberger of Gatherers. Common Sage released their EP Nostos | Algos earlier this year and released Might as Well Eat the Chicken, We Won’t Be Here in the Morning in 2020. Check out the video below.