RX Bandits have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album The Resignation . The shows will take place in March 2025. They will be playing the album on each date except for their show in Brooklyn which will be a set picked by fans. Zeta, Standards, and Bad Operation will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.