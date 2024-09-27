RX Bandits / Zeta / Standards / Bad Operation (US)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

RX Bandits have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album The Resignation . The shows will take place in March 2025. They will be playing the album on each date except for their show in Brooklyn which will be a set picked by fans. Zeta, Standards, and Bad Operation will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Mar 13Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanesw/Zeta
Mar 14Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburgw/Zeta
Mar 15Boston, MAParadisew/Zeta
Mar 20Seattle, WAShowboxw/Standards
Mar 21Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Standards
Mar 22Sacramento, CAAce of Spadesw/Standards
Mar 23San Francisco, CAAugust Hallw/Standards
Mar 27Dallas, TXTreesw/Bad Operation
Mar 28Austin, TXEmo’sw/Bad Operation
Mar 29San Antonio, TXVibes Event Centerw/Bad Operation
Mar 30Houston, TXHouse of Bluesw/Bad Operation