RX Bandits have announced US tour dates to celebrate 20 years of their album The Resignation . The shows will take place in March 2025. They will be playing the album on each date except for their show in Brooklyn which will be a set picked by fans. Zeta, Standards, and Bad Operation will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Mar 13
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Asbury Lanes
|w/Zeta
|Mar 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|w/Zeta
|Mar 15
|Boston, MA
|Paradise
|w/Zeta
|Mar 20
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox
|w/Standards
|Mar 21
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/Standards
|Mar 22
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|w/Standards
|Mar 23
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|w/Standards
|Mar 27
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|w/Bad Operation
|Mar 28
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|w/Bad Operation
|Mar 29
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Event Center
|w/Bad Operation
|Mar 30
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|w/Bad Operation