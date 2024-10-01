Samuel S.C. have released a video for their new song “Exit Scene”. The video was created by Andy Biscontini. The song is off their upcoming 7-inch Exit Scene/Who Says? which will be out on October 15 via Landland Colportage. Samuel S.C. released their album High Places in 2023 and will be touring the US starting tomorrow. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|10/2
|Galactic Panther
|Alexandria VA (w/Shadow Riot)
|10/3
|The Government Center
|Pittsburgh PA (w/Love Ethic)
|10/4
|123 Pleasant St.
|Morgantown WVA (w/Haley & the Hardway, Sweetheart Grip)
|10/5
|Tellus 360
|Lancaster PA (w/Jawbox)
|10/6
|Old Franklin Schoolhouse
|Metuchen NJ (w/ Live Skull & Modern Hut)