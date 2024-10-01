Samuel S.C.: “Exit Scene”

Samuel S.C.
by Videos

Samuel S.C. have released a video for their new song “Exit Scene”. The video was created by Andy Biscontini. The song is off their upcoming 7-inch Exit Scene/Who Says? which will be out on October 15 via Landland Colportage. Samuel S.C. released their album High Places in 2023 and will be touring the US starting tomorrow. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
10/2Galactic PantherAlexandria VA (w/Shadow Riot)
10/3The Government CenterPittsburgh PA (w/Love Ethic)
10/4123 Pleasant St.Morgantown WVA (w/Haley & the Hardway, Sweetheart Grip)
10/5Tellus 360Lancaster PA (w/Jawbox)
10/6Old Franklin SchoolhouseMetuchen NJ (w/ Live Skull & Modern Hut)