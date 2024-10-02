Cheekface have released a video for their new song “Flies”. The video was directed by Ben Epstein and David Combs. The song features Jeff Rosenstock on baritone sax and is available digitally now. Cheekface released their album It’s Sorted earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Cheekface: "Flies" (ft. Jeff Rosenstock)
