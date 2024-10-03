Goldfinger have announced the lineup for their upcoming Skanksgiving show. Save Ferris, Pilfers, Joystick, Joker’s Republic, and Backyard Superheroes will be joining them. Skanksgiving will take place at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on November 30.
