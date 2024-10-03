The Horrors to release new album, share “The Silence That Remains” video

by Em Moore
The Horrors have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Night Life and will be out on March 21 via Fiction. Along with being their first album in 7 years, it is also the first to feature their new lineup made up of Faris Badwan, Rhys Webb, Amelia Kidd, Jordan Cook, and Joshua Hayward. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Silence That Remains” which was directed by Sarah Piantadosi. The Horrors will be touring the UK starting in late November and released their album V in 2017. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 27
|Esquires
|Bedford, UK
|Nov 28
|The ICA
|London, UK
|Dec 03
|Yes (Pink Room)
|Manchester, UK
|Dec 04
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 05
|Room 2
|Glasgow, UK
|Dec 12
|Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK
|Dec 13
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 14
|Chinnerys
|Southend, UK