The Horrors to release new album, share “The Silence That Remains” video

The Horrors have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Night Life and will be out on March 21 via Fiction. Along with being their first album in 7 years, it is also the first to feature their new lineup made up of Faris Badwan, Rhys Webb, Amelia Kidd, Jordan Cook, and Joshua Hayward. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Silence That Remains” which was directed by Sarah Piantadosi. The Horrors will be touring the UK starting in late November and released their album V in 2017. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 27EsquiresBedford, UK
Nov 28The ICALondon, UK
Dec 03Yes (Pink Room)Manchester, UK
Dec 04Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
Dec 05Room 2Glasgow, UK
Dec 12Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK
Dec 13Strange BrewBristol, UK
Dec 14ChinnerysSouthend, UK