The Horrors to release new album, share “The Silence That Remains” video

The Horrors have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Night Life and will be out on March 21 via Fiction. Along with being their first album in 7 years, it is also the first to feature their new lineup made up of Faris Badwan, Rhys Webb, Amelia Kidd, Jordan Cook, and Joshua Hayward. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Silence That Remains” which was directed by Sarah Piantadosi. The Horrors will be touring the UK starting in late November and released their album V in 2017. Check out the video and dates below.