Less Than Jake to release new EP, share “Sunny Side” video

Less Than Jake have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Uncharted and will be out on November 15 via Pure Noise Records. The EP features their previously released singles “Brand New Day”, “Not My Problem”, “Walking Pipebomb”, and “Broken Words” along with 3 new tracks. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sunny Side” which was directed and animated by Scott Gordon and Sherise Seven. Less Than Jake will be touring the US later this month and released Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.