Ekko Astral release “Pomegranate Tree" video

Ekko Astral have released a video for their new song “Pomegranate Tree”. The video was shot by John Lee, edited by Kate the Cursed, and directed by lead vocalist and bassist Jael Holzman. It features a clip of journalist Eric Michael Garcia talking about the media’s coverage of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Speaking about the song, drummer Miri Tyler said,



”It’s exhaustingly heartbreaking to watch a symbol of your childhood community transform into a symbol for genocide, or to watch people you used to respect defend the actions of an extremist right-wing government. Jael and I grew up Jewish in America. We were taught we had a “homeland” that we had an obligation to. We were *not* taught about the human beings that lived there prior. We were taught to celebrate victories. We were taught simply that they hated us. We were taught that this violence was righteous. But there is no such thing as righteous genocide, and experts around the world agree- including Jewish survivors of the Holocaust -the violence being carried out by the IOF is indeed genocidal. And the fact that these atrocities are being carried out in the name of our faith, culture, and community- well, it's enough to keep us up at night.”

The song is available digitally everywhere. Ekko Astral will be playing their 'evening of mascara moshpit’ shows across the US starting later this month and released their album pink balloons earlier this year. Check out the video below.