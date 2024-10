Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based hardcore punks Abraxas Reflux have released a video for their new song “Rope Bunny”. The video was directed, produced, and edited by Joe Cash. The song is off their upcoming EP Rotten which will be out on October 19 via Tarantula Tapes. Abraxas Reflux will be playing their EP release show tonight at SeeScape in Toronto and will be playing Tarantula Tapes' fourth anniversary show in Barrie on October 19. The band released their self-titled EP in 2022. Check out the video below.