The All-American Rejects bow out of When We Were Young Fest

The All-American Rejects have announced that they will no longer be playing the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band posted a statement on Instagram which reads,



”It is with deep sadness and disappointment that we have to announce that we will no longer be playing When We Were Young festival next weekend.

We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue.

We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron. We’d like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make magic happen.”