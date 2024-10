This week, the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas will host an exhibit of Hopeless Records items, celebrating the label's 30th anniversary. The exhibit has over 1,000 items from the Hopeless history and kicks off on October 17.

Interestingly, the exhibit coincides with news that Hopeless is in discussions with Fat Wreck Chords to possibly buy Fat. as you likely know, Fat Mike is both co-owner of Fat Wreck Chords and is a co-founder of the Punk Museum. You can see the flyer below.