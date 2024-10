Music 4 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

We are please to bring to you an all new Punknews premiere for Ohio based melodic punks Bandages. The single is titled "Perfect Hit" and features guest vocals by the one and only Joe Gittleman. The single will be off of their debut self-titled album, out December 13th through Sad Cowboy Records.

Bandages features members of The Messengers, Night Beast, and 500 Miles To Memphis.